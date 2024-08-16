Two of the best laptops I've ever reviewed are on sale right now

Two of the best laptops I've ever reviewed (one of which I still currently own) are on sale, and I can't believe how great these back-to-school deals are. Whether or not you're looking for one of the best student laptops, these devices below are packed with power and suitable for creative pros on a budget too.

As a photography graduate, I needed a reliable laptop for photo editing that could handle multitasking and power-intensive software during my university studies. The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 has been the perfect workstation, equipped with a gorgeous OLED display, and capable hardware, plus it was a very reasonable price too, now on sale for even less (deal details below).

However, If I were still at University today, I would probably choose the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge as my laptop of choice instead. It's the first-ever AI Copilot Plus laptop made by Samsung, and I can't stress enough how incredible it is for students and professionals in the creative industries. The best part? It's on sale right now for only $999 from Samsung in the US, and you can take advantage of Samsung Student Discounts too for even greater savings.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15: $1,399.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy Save $300: Let's start with the ASUS Vivobook Pro. This is the laptop that I currently own, and I would still highly recommend it for creatives who value a quality display, great portability, capable hardware (like the NVIDIA RTX 4060), and fast processing. My favourite thing about this laptop is the pantone-certified OLED display, which is super sharp and has colour-accuracy for photo and video editing, so my images will always look the same on each of my peripherals and when printed. I've been getting into 3D printing lately, and this laptop can handle all of my creative hobbies at once. From running Spotify to Anycubic slicing software, Photoshop, Capture One, and updating my Squarespace site all at the same time. You can also use it for a light gaming session should you choose, and the Vivobook won't break a sweat. Display: 15.6 inch OLED (FHD 1920 x 1080) | Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / AMD Ryzen 7 5800H / AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 + 4GB GDDR6 VRAM | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | OS: Windows 11 Home | Storage: 512GB SSD / 1TB SSD Price Check: $1,399 at Amazon UK Deal – £1,499.99 £949 at Amazon UK

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $999 at Samsung

Save $350: The Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the best AI laptops on the market right now for creatives, and if you're wondering what is an AI laptop?, then check out our handy explainer. In a nutshell, the Galaxy Book4 Edge has both Galaxy AI features and a Copilot AI voice assistant to help speed up your workflow and keep your focus on priority tasks. For example, there's Galaxy Note Assist which can take notes on all of your meetings and automatically transcribe them for you, and then Copilot allows users to perform everyday actions like sending messages and retrieving information with ease. The powerful Snapdragon Elite X chip offers fast performance and excellent multitasking to keep your device running smoothly at all times, and the Galaxy Book can also link to your Samsung or Android phone for ecosystem integration. The laptop feels incredible to type on, like smooth soft pebbles, and there's even a dedicated Copilot AI key on the keyboard. Overall, I had an amazing experience with this laptop and I think it would be a winner for students needing help with organising their study notes and keeping on track. Display: 16-inch 120Hz 2880 x 1800 AMOLED touchscreen | Processor: 12-core 3.4GHz Snapdragon X Elite processor with 4.0GHz Dual Core Boost,| RAM: 16GB|Storage: 512GB SSD (up to 1TB) |Weight: 3.4 pounds| Ports: two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Type-A port, a combo audio jack, and MicroSD card slot| Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 Price Check: $999.99 at Best Buy UK Deal – £1,399 £1,199 at Samsung (with code EDGE)

Looking for some more deals? We've rounded up the very best prices on both the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED in your region below. Our deals widgets update 24/7, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked.