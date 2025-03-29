Photographers: I've found 3 deals on 3 of the best laptops for photo editing

Whether you rely on Lightroom, Photoshop, or Capture One, these powerhouses can handle it all.

laptops for photo editing
(Image credit: Future / ASUS / Apple / Microsoft)

Photographers – I've found 3 amazing deals on some of our top recommended laptops tried and tested for smooth photo editing. These include $250 off the ASUS ProArt P16 over at Best Buy, $500 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop also at Best Buy, and $300 off the popular MacBook Air M3, now only $849 over at B&H Photo.

If you own a photography business, you'll know how important it is to have a reliable laptop for photo editing that's capable of running extensive photo editing software, moving files between hard drives, and supporting the image culling process all at once.

ASUS ProArt P16 16-inch
Top choice
ASUS ProArt P16 16-inch : was $1,899.99 now $1,649.99 at Best Buy

Save: $250

Overview: We think the 16-inch ASUS ProArt P16 is a great choice for all kinds of creatives, photographers and digital artists especially. It offers a gorgeous 4K touchscreen display, the benefits of being a Copilot+ PC make it great for managing workflows with AI, and it's powerful enough for handling extensive tasks and software thanks to the generous 32GB of RAM.

Key features: Display: 16-inch, 4K (3840x2400) OLED | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370| Neural processor: AMD XDNA 50 TOPS | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 | RAM: 32GB |SSD: 1TB |Weight: 1.85kg | Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack

Review Consensus: Our reviewer described the ASUS ProArt P16 as "like a MacBook Pro, but better" and felt that this laptop was a proud creative flagbearer capable of studio-ready performance with impressive benchmark scores. See our ASUS ProArt P16 review for more.

Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch
Affordable choice
Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch: was $1,199 now $849 at BHPhoto

Save: $350

Overview: We think the slim and light fanless design of the MacBook Air models makes them a great option for photographers needing a powerful yet portable device. The 8-core M3 chip comprises a 10-Core GPU that offers great multitasking performance for photo editing.

Key features: Display: 15-inch Liquid Retina | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB |SSD: 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt / USB4, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.

Review Consensus: When reviewing the latest MacBook Air M3, we found that the big sharp screen was excellent for visual creative work, and our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars for its superb batterly life, near-silent operation, and perfect performance. See our MacBook Air M3 review.

TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition)
Premium choice
Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) : was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save: $500

Overview: It's no secret that the Surface Pro family is a top choice for creatives who like 2-in-1 style flexibility without needing to choose between a laptop or tablet, and the touchscreen Copilot+ Surface Laptop models are great for productivity and creative work thanks to AI.

Key features: Display: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 120HZ | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (12-core) | NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon | RAM: 32GB | SSD: 1TB |Weight: 1.66kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x USB 4 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio

Review Consensus: There have been a lot of iterations of the Microsoft Surface Pro range that it's hard to keep up. The latest Surface Laptop gen is 7th, and we found during our review that this AI model is packed with impressive technology making it a great MacBook Pro rival. See our Surface Laptop 7 review for more.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | IT Pro: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

