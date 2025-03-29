Photographers – I've found 3 amazing deals on some of our top recommended laptops tried and tested for smooth photo editing. These include $250 off the ASUS ProArt P16 over at Best Buy, $500 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop also at Best Buy, and $300 off the popular MacBook Air M3, now only $849 over at B&H Photo.

If you own a photography business, you'll know how important it is to have a reliable laptop for photo editing that's capable of running extensive photo editing software, moving files between hard drives, and supporting the image culling process all at once.

The laptop I personally own for photo editing and occasional 3D modelling is the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and while I love my laptop, it could definitely do with a bit more oomph for demanding workloads. With that said, I highly recommend any laptop by Asus for photographers. I've got all the details on these laptop deals for you below.

The best laptop deals for photographers today

Top choice ASUS ProArt P16 16-inch : was $1,899.99 now $1,649.99 at Best Buy Save: $250 Overview: We think the 16-inch ASUS ProArt P16 is a great choice for all kinds of creatives, photographers and digital artists especially. It offers a gorgeous 4K touchscreen display, the benefits of being a Copilot+ PC make it great for managing workflows with AI, and it's powerful enough for handling extensive tasks and software thanks to the generous 32GB of RAM. Key features: Display: 16-inch, 4K (3840x2400) OLED | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370| Neural processor: AMD XDNA 50 TOPS | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 | RAM: 32GB |SSD: 1TB |Weight: 1.85kg | Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack Review Consensus: Our reviewer described the ASUS ProArt P16 as "like a MacBook Pro, but better" and felt that this laptop was a proud creative flagbearer capable of studio-ready performance with impressive benchmark scores. See our ASUS ProArt P16 review for more. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Affordable choice Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch: was $1,199 now $849 at BHPhoto Save: $350 Overview: We think the slim and light fanless design of the MacBook Air models makes them a great option for photographers needing a powerful yet portable device. The 8-core M3 chip comprises a 10-Core GPU that offers great multitasking performance for photo editing. Key features: Display: 15-inch Liquid Retina | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB |SSD: 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt / USB4, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Review Consensus: When reviewing the latest MacBook Air M3, we found that the big sharp screen was excellent for visual creative work, and our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars for its superb batterly life, near-silent operation, and perfect performance. See our MacBook Air M3 review. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Premium choice Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) : was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy Save: $500 Overview: It's no secret that the Surface Pro family is a top choice for creatives who like 2-in-1 style flexibility without needing to choose between a laptop or tablet, and the touchscreen Copilot+ Surface Laptop models are great for productivity and creative work thanks to AI. Key features: Display: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 120HZ | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (12-core) | NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon | RAM: 32GB | SSD: 1TB |Weight: 1.66kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x USB 4 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio Review Consensus: There have been a lot of iterations of the Microsoft Surface Pro range that it's hard to keep up. The latest Surface Laptop gen is 7th, and we found during our review that this AI model is packed with impressive technology making it a great MacBook Pro rival. See our Surface Laptop 7 review for more. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | IT Pro: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

