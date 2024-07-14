Forget the official Prime Day dates of 16-17 July – right now is the best time to buy the supreme MacBook Pro M3 Pro. You can get a huge $500 saving on it, down from $2,499 to $1,999 over at Amazon.

But let's be clear – this laptop is only really for professional creatives that need all the power that the M3 Pro chip offers (it would certainly be too much for my work). Video editors, photo editors and 3D artists should definitely be interested, especially seeing that this is the latest MacBook Pro, and it has a record $500 struck off the price.

And if you don't need all that power, make sure to check out all the great MacBook Air deals that I'm reporting on over at our dedicated Prime Day MacBook deals hub.

The best M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal today

MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023): $2,499 $1,999 at Amazon

Was: $2,599

Now: $1,999 at Amazon

Save: $500 Overview: It's by far the largest discount I've seen on any configuration of Apple's latest MacBook Pro. This one is a high-spec configuration and will be overkill for many users, but for anyone doing video or 3D work, the high unified memory will be welcome. Check both Amazon and Best Buy for lower configurations, because many of the prices are record low deals. Key features: Display: 16-inch (3456 x 2234) 120Hz | Processor: Apple M3 Pro (11-core CPU / 14-core GPU)| RAM: 32GB|SSD: 512GB |Weight: 4.7 pounds | Ports: 1 x HDMI, 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack. Release date: 7 November 2023. Price history: I've seen a discount of $250 recently, and during Black Friday 2023. This is the best deal we've seen since then, and it beats that price by $100 (or by $150 if you're a Best Buy Plus member). Price check: Apple: $2,899 | Amazon: $2,699 Review consensus: We reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 in an even more powerful M3 Max configuration, and our reviewer and resident 3D animator found that it offered outstanding performance and battery life. The M3 Pro model doesn't have the cores or memory of the M3 Pro Max, but we think it's the sensible choice for most creatives who need the power for smooth video and image editing without very particular requirements for 3D work. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Want to compare options? Below you can find the best deals on the M3 MacBook Pros in your region in their various configurations.

