Don't wait until Black Friday: Best Buy already has up to $750 off our favourite MacBook Pro alternative

Black Friday is more than a month away, but there are already some great laptops deals about, including on our pick as the best MacBook Pro alternative. Best Buy has a massive $750 off a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 configuration of the Dell XPS 16, while Dell itself has $300 off the entry-level configuration.
Dell's most lavish laptop yet was only released in February. With a sleek design and options for plenty of memory and storage, the big and beautiful XPS 16 provides some serious Windows-based competition for Apple MacBook Pros in terms of power. And it has the additional benefit of the option for a 4K OLED touch display (yes, a touch display, Apple).
The entry-level configuration comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you need more power, you can step things up to an Ultra 9 chip, dedicated Nvidia graphics and up to a massive 64GB in RAM. See full details on the best pre-Black Friday Dell XPS 16 deals below – or if you're still more tempted by a MacBook, see our roundup of the best Black Friday MacBook deals.
Dell XPS 16 (32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060, 4K touchscreen)
From: $3,049.99
Now: $2,299 at Best Buy
Save: $750
Dell XPS 16 (16GB RAM, Intel graphics, FHD)
From: $1,699
Now: $1,399 at Dell
Save: $300
Overview: The Dell XPS 16 is our pick as the best MacBook Pro alternative thanks to its sleek design, responsive keyboard, excellent trackpad and options to take RAM and storage as high as you could want. There's a choice of dedicated graphics cards from Nvidia. As for the display, you can choose FHD or a gorgeous 4K OLED touch display.
Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 or 9 | Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics | Up to 64GB RAM | Up to 4TB SSD | Option for 4K OLED touch display
Price history: The starting price for the Dell XPS 16 is unsurprisingly very high, comparable to that of Apple's MacBook Pros. We haven't seen many deals through third-party retailers until now, and the current savings are the best prices we've seen to date.
Price comparison: Amazon: $3,070 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Reviews: We haven't got around to reviewing this laptop yet ourselves, but our sister sites Techradar and Tom's Guide have both given it strong reviews, praising the slim premium design and 4K display.
For more options, see all of the early Black Friday Dell laptop deals below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
