Don't wait until Black Friday: Best Buy already has up to $750 off our favourite MacBook Pro alternative

Black Friday is more than a month away, but there are already some great laptops deals about, including on our pick as the best MacBook Pro alternative. Best Buy has a massive $750 off a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 configuration of the Dell XPS 16, while Dell itself has $300 off the entry-level configuration.

Dell's most lavish laptop yet was only released in February. With a sleek design and options for plenty of memory and storage, the big and beautiful XPS 16 provides some serious Windows-based competition for Apple MacBook Pros in terms of power. And it has the additional benefit of the option for a 4K OLED touch display (yes, a touch display, Apple).

The entry-level configuration comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you need more power, you can step things up to an Ultra 9 chip, dedicated Nvidia graphics and up to a massive 64GB in RAM. See full details on the best pre-Black Friday Dell XPS 16 deals below – or if you're still more tempted by a MacBook, see our roundup of the best Black Friday MacBook deals.

