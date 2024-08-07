Apple's new iPhone web design cleanup tool delights fans

While it's the homescreen customisation features that have hogged the headlines when it comes to the upcoming iOS 18, beta users have been poking around and spotting all manner of hidden features. And a new tool just unveiled in iOS 18 Beta 5, is already being dubbed a 'Thanos snap' for Safari.

Distraction Control lets users select elements such as ads from websites, and make them simply disappear. Well, not entirely simply – it disappears in an animated cloud of dust, much akin to the victims of said 'Avengers' snap.

iOS 18 arrives in September (Image credit: Apple/Future)

Indeed, it seems Apple might have been having a little fun here, with the animation appearing to playfully reference the Thanos snap. And it's already delighting legions of iOS users on social media.

I love the new Thanos snap animation in iOS 18 that lets you temporarily remove annoying ads on webpages 🫰 pic.twitter.com/24UhKxExoyAugust 6, 2024

iOS 18 hide distractions is crazy. You can permanently Thanos snap parts of a webpage you don’t want to see. (Not an ad blocker replacement) super powerful feature. I expect everyone to follow suit in the future. And you know the animations are A1. https://t.co/LLRvBNj7tI pic.twitter.com/DUOcgvncttAugust 5, 2024

At this point they are just flexing animations.The iOS 18 Beta 5 Brings "Hide Distraction" feature! Now, you can hide ads and other elements on webpages with a simple tap, and it animates smoothly. #iOS18 #Apple #Tech pic.twitter.com/Dsg64fwesKAugust 5, 2024

Indeed, Apple has been on brilliant form with its UI animations of late. From the new AirDrop function to the updated flashlight screen, via that super fun Action Button menu, we're certainly seeing a sense of fun return to the company's software. And it might soon make its way to the hardware too, if rumours of a new, child-friendly Apple Watch are anything to go by.