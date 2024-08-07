Apple's new iPhone web design cleanup tool delights fans

With iOS 18, any website can look good on your iPhone.

While it's the homescreen customisation features that have hogged the headlines when it comes to the upcoming iOS 18, beta users have been poking around and spotting all manner of hidden features. And a new tool just unveiled in iOS 18 Beta 5, is already being dubbed a 'Thanos snap' for Safari

Distraction Control lets users select elements such as ads from websites, and make them simply disappear. Well, not entirely simply – it disappears in an animated cloud of dust, much akin to the victims of said 'Avengers' snap.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

