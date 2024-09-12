Finally, there's a smartphone built to detect deepfakes

Honors Magic V3 was a big hit at IFA for more than one reason.

Honor unveiled some incredible new products at IFA last week, including its Magic V3 foldable smartphone, the HONOR MagicPad2 tablet, and its latest AI laptop, the HONOR MagicBook Art 14. But what impressed me even more than its new tech lineup at IFA was its world's first on-device AI Deepfake Detection technology, which aims to offer users advanced protection against identity theft and misinformation.

Unveiled during Honor's in-depth AI panel discussion at IFA, the technology works by employing advanced algorithms to precisely analyse elements of media such as pixel-level synthetic imperfections, and the consistency of face-to-ear hairstyles, to detect manipulated content. While some types of AI-generated content can be easily fished out, that's not always the case as deepfake technology improves. This tool should help to combat issues like impersonation, fake news, and in the worst cases, identity theft.

