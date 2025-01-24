Post-Unpacked, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here and available to preorder now! I've hunted around for some excellent preorder deals on these shiny new camera phones for creatives, with a handful of discount codes and tips to help you secure the best Samsung Galaxy S25 price.

I got a great deal last year when I pre-ordered my current Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was only £850 with a trade-in – and I even got a free Galaxy Watch 6 thrown in too! My goal is to help you bag an equally great deal on the S25 series, so you've come to the right place.

I've calculated that a trade-in deal with my S24 Ultra will only cost me £450 thanks to Samsung's student discount, but that's still a lot to spend on a flagship with incremental improvements over its predecessor.

I'll dive into the highlights of each new model and their prices below to help you choose which one is best for you (unless you decide to opt for one of the best iPhones for photography instead). Hopefully, we'll get some more details on the S25 Edge model soon, but for now, here are the best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung's latest AI-smartphone. Display: 6.2-inch (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED | Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite | OS: Android 15 / One UI 7 | Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Camera / 50MP f/1.8 Wide-angle Camera / 10MP f/2.4 67mm Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, 26mm | Video : 8K at 24/30 fps | Storage: 128GB/ 256GB/512GB | RAM: 12GB | Battery : 4000mAh Check Amazon Visit Site New AI features No S Pen compatibility Only 8GB of RAM, other models have 12GB

Let's start with the most budget-friendly S25 model. This smartphone has a retail price of $799.99 / £799 – which is the same as last year's S24 model – and all of the same Galaxy AI features that Android fans have come to love, including Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Sketch-to-image to name just a few.

I'll be honest, there are a lot of similarities between the S25 and the previous S24 models, aside from a much slimmer design. But one big upgrade is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is said to be the fastest-ever chip on Galaxy AI phones. It adds a boost to the ProVisual Engine for better productivity, multitasking and smooth gaming.

There's also Google Gemini integration coming with a press-to-talk feature to Android AI phones, plus a new Now Bar that sits on your lock screen providing quick access to updates on running apps, tasks, sports scores, your location, and other helpful updates. In terms of camera specs, the S25 has the same 50MP wide camera with a dual aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 10MP telephoto lens.

What makes the S25 a good choice for creatives is the powerful AI photo and video editing tools including new Audio Erasure for video, personalised camera filters, and an enhanced Object-aware Engine for capturing your subject and textures.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus The Standard S25 but in a bigger package Display: 6.7-inches Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz) | Chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite | OS: Android 15 / One UI 7 | Main Camera: 50 MP f/1.8 (wide) / 12 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) / 10MP f/2.4 6.7mm Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera : 12 MP f/2.2 | Video: 8K at 24/30 fps | Storage: 256GB / 512GB | RAM: 12GB | Battery: 4900 mAh Check Amazon Visit Site Great battery life New AI features No S Pen compatibility Same camera as basic S24 model

The middle model is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and is the same as the standard S25 model in every way except for the larger 6.7-inch display size, an increased 4900 battery size, and the price. Speaking of which, this handset retails for $999 / £999, which is a $200/£200 increase on the standard S25 handset.

The S25 Plus also has the exact same camera module and AI features as its younger sibling but misses out on the 50MP Ultra-wide camera that the S25 Ultra is boasting, compared with the 12MP that the S24 Ultra currently has.

There's not much more I can say to sell you on the S25 Plus, though it might be a better choice for creatives thanks to its large display for content editing, and smartphone gamers will also appreciate its extended battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's latest flagship AI smartphone Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz) | Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite | OS: Android 15 / One UI 7 | Main Camera: 200 MP f/1.7 (wide) / 50 MP f/1.9 (ultra-wide) / 50 MP f/3.4 111mm (periscope telephoto) / 10 MP f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto) | Selfie Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2 | Video: 8K at 24/30 fps | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | RAM : 12GB / 16GB | Battery: 5000mAh Check Amazon Visit Site Beautiful titanium frame (a first for Samsung) S pen included A little heavy Sometimes the auto AI enhancing of photos can be a bit much (can't be undone)

If you're looking for the ultimate Samsung smartphone then the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the one to beat. This flagship smartphone has the best camera unit of the bunch, the largest display at 6.9-inches, and the S25 Ultra is also the only model in the lineup to include the S Pen stylus which opens up a host of benefits for creatives from note-taking and photo editing to sketching with AI.

In terms of price, the S25 Ultra is of course more expensive than its siblings, retailing for $1,299.99 / £1,249 for the minimum 256GB option. Samsung has a preorder offer right now gifting extra storage, so you can currently get the 512GB model at the starting price, and the 1TB model will only cost you £1,349 instead of £1,549 for a limited time.

I personally think that the S25 Ultra sells itself as the star of the lineup, especially for those who use their smartphone for social media content creation. But it comes at a cost, so it's definitely worth considering the other S25 and S25+ models if money is tight but you don't want to miss out on new upgrades and features.

FAQs

Which Samsung S25 model should I buy? I highly recommend the S25 Ultra for any creative (whether you're a photographer, videographer, content creator, artist, and everything in between) seeking the best quality out of their smartphone. Yes, it's the most expensive – but it's for a reason. Thankfully, for those with FOMO and a tighter budget, the S25 series has a lot of the same features shared across all 3 models, so the boost you're getting with the Ultra model only concerns the camera unit, display size, and battery life. Each model in the S25 family has the same powerful chipset, ProVisual Engine, Google Gemini compatibility, and useful AI tools. So whichever option you choose, you're getting your money's worth at least. If the S25 Ultra isn't for you, then deciding between the S25 and S25 Plus models can be difficult. The key differences to note are the battery life and display size, which are both bigger on the S25+ model. Take a look at the specs under each S25 smartphone above to compare the differences for yourself. Also keep in mind that not everyone can afford to upgrade their flagship smartphone every single year (myself included), so it's okay to sit out for a year or two and wait until the next upgrade comes along if you're hoping for more worthwhile feature boosts. The S24 series will also see a price cut since being replaced by the S25 range, so this is the perfect time to check out the best Samsung Galaxy S24 prices for a great deal on last year's model.