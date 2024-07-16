Whoa! The Samsung portable SSD I use every day is almost half price for Prime Day

If you're hoping to save on a external SSD in the Amazon Prime Day sales, I have good news. My personal favourite portable SSD is almost half price. The Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB is reduced from $549.99 to $284.99 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of $265.

I've been using this portable SSD for over 18 months since picking it up in a Black Friday deal last year. It's durable, has a lovely grippy texture, hits the stated and read and write speeds of 2,000MB/s, and hasn't let me down yet during my daily use, which often involves transferring huge batches of photos and hefty 4K video files and using them off the SSD in Lightroom, Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve.

Overview: This Samsung external SSD deal is my top pick as the best Prime Day SSD deal. The long-awaited follow-up to the excellent T7 Shield (no, I have no idea what happened to the T8!), it looks great, has a rugged build that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the biggest capacity, but there are also smaller but very good deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions. For readers in the UK, sadly Amazon only has a Prime Day deal on the 1TB capacity version of this SSD. Features: 4TB SSD | rugged build and textured finish |fast 2,000 read/write speed | includes both USB-C and USB-A cables Price history: The T9 was only released in October. It was reduced to slightly lower than this price when I bought it during Black Friday for $249.99, but the starting price has actually risen since then, so this is just as big a saving. Since Black Friday, I've not seen it for cheaper than $300. Reviews: I've been using this portable SSD for over 18 months and it's never let me down. Our sister site Techradar gave it four stars, finding its main weakness to be its price, which this deal resolves.

