The new colour Kindle could be a game changer for graphic novel fans

The humble Amazon Kindle has been on my wishlist for what seems like an eternity, and now I might have a valid excuse to treat myself thanks to its latest launch, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. As the name suggests, the new model will be the first Kindle to feature colours, making it a game changer for graphic novel fans and comic book connoisseurs.

While the best tablets offer a multitude of functions whether you're a student or a digital artist, increasingly we're seeing people gravitating to more single-purpose devices as tech fatigue creeps in. So does everyone need to rush to order a colour Kindle? Probably not, but if you've been slogging through muddied black-and-white graphic novels, it could be worth a splurge.

(Image credit: Amazon)

It's only taken Amazon seventeen years to launch a colour Kindle, so the new release feels like a long time coming. What makes the Kindle's screen unique compared to its standard tablet competitors is its E Ink display, giving it that signature soft ambient lighting. Since E Ink displays aren't made for colour, the Kindle Coloursoft required some new innovation in the form of Nitride LEDs which offer a better visual payoff by filtering light through individual pixels without eye-straining blue light.

While you can't expect the same vibrancy as a standard tablet with a backlit display, the new colour Kindle boasts an enriched colour experience that still has the benefit of being easy on the eyes. While the device allows you to control colour vibrancy, it has a max colour mode of only 150ppi which is half the resolution you'd be seeing when reading a monochrome book. It's certainly something to consider if you're at peace with the typical black and white display, as upgrading to the Kindle Coloursoft will cost you a cool $279.99 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

While there are clear pros and cons to the colour Kindle, it's a promising solution for graphic novel and comic book readers who require the extra immersion of a colour display. But while it's satisfying to see your library in all its colourful glory, I don't think the Coloursoft's steep price tag is justified for most text-heavy readers. For more e-reader options, check out our list of the best E Ink tablets and for more bookish news, check out why I think we need to stop being book cover design snobs.