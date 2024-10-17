The new colour Kindle could be a game changer for graphic novel fans

News
By
published

But is it worth the cost?

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
(Image credit: Amazon)

The humble Amazon Kindle has been on my wishlist for what seems like an eternity, and now I might have a valid excuse to treat myself thanks to its latest launch, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. As the name suggests, the new model will be the first Kindle to feature colours, making it a game changer for graphic novel fans and comic book connoisseurs.

While the best tablets offer a multitude of functions whether you're a student or a digital artist, increasingly we're seeing people gravitating to more single-purpose devices as tech fatigue creeps in. So does everyone need to rush to order a colour Kindle? Probably not, but if you've been slogging through muddied black-and-white graphic novels, it could be worth a splurge.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

