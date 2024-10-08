The only 2 MacBook deals to bother with this Prime Day
We've tried these models and the record savings are worth it.
Amongst the sea of MacBook deals, there are only a couple I think are worth your attention, so I've listed them here. The standout deal is this shock price drop on the MacBook Air M2, bringing it down to $749.99 at Amazon. I can't believe this zippy laptop has become quite so affordable, as I really don't think much separates it from the new M3 version – hence why it's my pick for the best MacBook deal of Prime Day.
The other is this record saving on the MacBook Pro M3 – now down $300 to just $1,200 at Amazon. Both of those have been in contention for our best laptops for graphic design guide for different reasons. The Air because it's so portable and light (while packing a punch), and the Pro because of that incredible screen and powerful performance. Though the Pro discounted here won't let you do heavy 3D work, most heavy(ish) creative workflows will sing.
Read more below and remember, we've fully tested all these MacBooks and know exactly who and what they're good for – or we wouldn't be recommending them.
Psst. These deals are also available at Best Buy.
MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)
Was: $999
Now: $749 at Amazon
Save: $150
Overview: This is a record-low price on what remains a fantastic lightweight but powerful laptop. The M2 MacBook Air has a more modern feel than its predecessor, and somehow it's even lighter while having a bigger, brighter screen. The M2 chip offers a boost in power over the 2021 M1 model and battery life is excellent.
Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: July 2022.
Price history: This has previously fallen to $799 but this is a new low – and a super surprising one, actually.
Current price: Apple: $999 | B&H Photo: $899 | BestBuy $749
MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3, 8GB RAM)
Was: $1,599 Now: $1,299 at Amazon
Save: $300
Overview: The newest MacBook Pro is brilliant for all heavyish creative workflows (the Max chip would be best for anyone with a very heavy process). It has a best in class screen and amazing battery life.
Key features: Processor: M3 Pro/M3 | RAM: 8GB/18GB |SSD: 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), HDMI, SDXC card, headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: This is the lowest price ever but it has been running all week.
Price comparison: Apple: $1,599 | Best Buy $1,299
