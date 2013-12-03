Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 03

The Creative Bloq advent calendar is in now full swing. If you missed it, we kicked things off with a FREE 2014 calendar template by Ben the Illustrator and, yesterday, announced a brilliant free puzzle game app from leading digital design agency ustwo. But it's a new day, which only means one thing - another brilliant giveaway.

Brush up on your 2D skills with this amazing selection of FREE tutorials from one of the world's largest training resources Digital Tutors. Featuring training for every skill level, Digital Tutors helps you become a better artist, designer, game developer and more by offering the very best training direct from industry professionals.

Unlocked especially for Creative Bloq readers for one week only, here you access beginner to intermediate training in Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. Courses include:

Beginner's guide to digital painting in Photoshop

Paint a fantasy environment in Photoshop

Beginner's guide to Illustrator

Creating photo-inspired vector artwork in Illustrator

Beginner's guide to InDesign

Creating a tri-fold brochure in InDesign

Note: Access to this offer expires on Dec 10 2013.

