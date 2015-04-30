Font of the day: Boho

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

The best graffiti fonts to download for free

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Boho by Coto Mendoza

Boho is designer Coto Mendoza's first script font family, which is based on gestual calligraphy. "Boho is inspired by a bohemian girl who is a free soul and creative spirit," Mendoza comments on HypeForType. "She is a city girl, but she loves spending a lot of time outdoors and being close to nature. She is a wild and free spirit who knows no bounds."

Boho is available to purchase via font foundry HypeForType.

