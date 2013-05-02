Delightful pictograms demystify the Chinese language

This typography illustrates "At sunrise, a young person went walking in the woods"

Learning a new language is always tough. Trying to master its written word can prove to be even more difficult. Taiwanese designer ShaoLan has set out to make your langauge-learning life easier with Chineasy - illustrated type that showcases what the symbol means.

"As the daughter of a calligrapher, some of my earliest and most treasured memories are of my mother showing me the beauty, shape and form of Chinese characters" she explains, "ever since then I have been deeply fascinated by the structure of this incredible language."

Allowing a non-Chinese reader to learn the written language by understanding their basic shape and meaning, you can then recognise a few groups of primary characters. Once you've mastered that, you can combine them and easily learn dozens of additional characters. By repeating this 'recognise and combine' process, a student can quickly learn several hundred characters in a surprisingly short time.

To see more letters and illustrations visit Chineasy.

Like this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Do you think this illustrated lettering works? Let us know in the comments box below!