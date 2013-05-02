Delightful pictograms demystify the Chinese language

Learning a new language is always tough. Trying to master its written word can prove to be even more difficult. Taiwanese designer ShaoLan has set out to make your langauge-learning life easier with Chineasy - illustrated type that showcases what the symbol means.
"As the daughter of a calligrapher, some of my earliest and most treasured memories are of my mother showing me the beauty, shape and form of Chinese characters" she explains, "ever since then I have been deeply fascinated by the structure of this incredible language."
Allowing a non-Chinese reader to learn the written language by understanding their basic shape and meaning, you can then recognise a few groups of primary characters. Once you've mastered that, you can combine them and easily learn dozens of additional characters. By repeating this 'recognise and combine' process, a student can quickly learn several hundred characters in a surprisingly short time.
To see more letters and illustrations visit Chineasy.
Do you think this illustrated lettering works? Let us know in the comments box below!