Topics

Semantic typography is playful with words

By Graphic design  

Korean designer Ji Lee's witty type pictures - which spell out the meaning of words visually - are a must-see.

printed word typography

The series resulted in a book, entitled 'Word as Image'

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but what if you make a picture out of a word itself? That's exactly what Korean designer Ji Lee has done in this fun little series of images. It's taken some time, though; he actually started the project more than 20 years ago back in art school.

Ji Lee says of that time: "Students were encouraged to see letters beyond their dull, practical functionality. The challenge was to visualize the meaning of a word, using only the graphic elements of the letters forming the word, without adding any outside parts. The challenge was very hard, but the reward of 'cracking' a word felt great. So this became a lifelong project for me."

In 2011, Lee published a book entitled 'Word as Image' containing almost 100 words. The imagination behind the project is staggering and has us appreciating these words in a whole new light.

printed word typography

printed word typography

printed word typography

printed word typography

printed word typography

printed word typography

printed word typography

printed word typography

See more of Ji Lee's work over on his website.

Like this? Read these!

Which of these printed words are your favourite? We can't choose! let us know in the comments box below.

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles