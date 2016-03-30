Custom 3D type uses moving bicycle parts

Type-Cycle is a unique new typeface that looks fantastic in motion

London-based CG and motion designer Marcel Piekarski has created a custom typeface from bicycle parts, Type-Cycle.

Combining 3D forms with spliced bike components, each letterform takes on a unique character.

The typeface is eye-catching in its own right – but when animated, really comes into its own.

"I started with 'B', where the idea was simple – 'B' for bicycle," Piekarski explains. "I wanted to mix a wheel or handle bar with the structure of part of the letter."

"I used Cinema 4D and After Effects. From a technical point of view, modelling the bicycle parts was the hardest. You can see all the little details in the breakdown (where all the parts lay on the floor). But in general, finding the time was the biggest challenge, juggling full-time work and life to complete all the project.

Piekarski moved to London from Warsaw to complete a VFX course at Escape Studios. He cut his teeth at Mainframe and DBLG before taking up his current position as a CG and motion designer at experimental creative studio FutureDeleux.

Head over to Piekarski's Behance website to see more of his work.

