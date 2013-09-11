Custom typography sculptures are words apart

The typography sculptures are made using spruce, PVC and aluminium

It turns out designers and creatives aren't the only ones that love a good bit of typography. Paris-based company You Talking To Me? have tapped into the font-lovers market and produce an array of beautiful, customised typography sculptures.

Founded by designers Antoni Bellanger and Bertrand Reguron, the studio aims to integrate industrial and creative skills in typography, object design and graphic design. Taking inspiration from the choosen words, sculptures are often crafted to represent the object itself, including apples and bicycles.

Sculptures are made of spruce, PVC or aluminium, with the different thematic collections completed with either rough finishes or gloss paint. They've just put a limited number of the sculptures on sale on their website, which we have no doubt will be snapped up in no time.

See more typography sculptures over on You Talking To Me?

