Damien Hirst's beautifully designed alphabet book

The ABC book acts as an introduction to Hirst's previous works

Damien Hirst is one of the most well-known artists in the world - and one of the most controversial. Best known for his shark in formaldehyde, he constantly suprises and inspires with his exhibitions.

Produced with child friendly ‘soya bean ink’, new book ABC has been created for all the family and acts as an introduction to Hirst’s work. Each letter represents an alphabetically led typeface - A is for Albertus, B is for Baskerville, and so on - with each letter introducing an example of Hirst's work.

The carefully selected 26 images span Hirst’s career, representing his iconic imagery, from his skulls, to his animals to his dots. It's the perfect tribute to the man who inspired a generation to push the boundaries of art and creativity.

Purchase the ABC book over on Hirst's website.

