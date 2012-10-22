Experiment with web fonts - without paying a penny

Belfast design firm Front has released Typecast, its browser-based web fonts app, in public beta. Typecast enables you to experiment with over 23,000 web fonts from Typekit, Fontdeck, Fonts.com and Google Fonts - even if you don't have an account with those services.
The app enables you to turn the fonts you selected into fully scaled, spaced, coloured and web-ready type systems of real content using simple visual controls.
The built-in CSS editor provides ready-to-go HTML and CSS, plus you can collate your document font choices into a style guide - handy for clients and when working in teams.
You're allowed to test your fonts outside of Typecast free for 30 days; after that you'll need to licence what you use.
Find out more about how the app works by watching this video:
