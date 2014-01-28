Font of the day: Adria Grotesk

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Adria Grotesk by FaceType

Until the end of January 2014, font shop HypeForType are selling Adria Grotesk by FaceType at a 90 per cent discount. This means you can buy the entire family of fonts for just £19, opposed to the RRP of £109!

Described on the site, Adria Grotesk "is a superfriendly and sunny humanist typeface that comes in seven carefully crafted weights and charming upright italics. You will find a fine choice of lining, tabular and old style figures, numerators, denominators, tabular figures, fractions, ligatures, some sweet symbols and even alternate arrows."

Adria Grotesk is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

These great cursive fonts are free to download

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!