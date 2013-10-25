Font of the day: Alexander Grotesk

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Alexander Grotesk by Ultra Types

To celebrate reaching 1000 fans on Facebook, Barcelona-based type foundry Ultra Types is offering its font Alexander Grotesk for free. The team describe the design on their website: "Alexander Grotesk is a sans serif typeface that tries to mix the construction of Din typeface with the modern character of Avant Garde gothic."

You can download Alexander Grotesk for free here. But hurry, this is a one day only offer!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!