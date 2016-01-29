Font of the day: Auther

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Auther from Seniors Studio

Auther typeface is a modern design with a vintage feel. Created by the team at Seniors Studio, Auther is suited to various print and digital designs, including logos, stationery and posters.

Auther is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

