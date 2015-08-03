Font of the day: Averta

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Averta by Kostas Bartsokas

Geometric sans Averta is the latest typeface design from creative director Kostas Bartsokas. "Bringing together features from early European grotesques and American gothics, Averta manages to express an unmoderated, straightforward tone resulting in a modernist, neutral and friendly typeface," Bartsokas comments.

"Averta is intended for use in a varitety of media. The central styles (Light through Bold) are drawn to perform at text sizes, while the extremes are spaced tighter to form more coherent headlines. The dynamism of the true italics adds a complementary touch to the whole family and provides extra versatility, making Averta an excellent tool for a range of uses, from signage to branding and editorial design."

Averta is available to purchase over on Ten Dollar Fonts, Creative Market and MyFonts, with Bartsokas currently offering an introductory 60 per discount on the entire family.

