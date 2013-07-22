Font of the day: Biko

As we're sure you know by now, here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography. And we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

From now on, we'll be running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Biko by Marco Ugolini

Today's font of choice Biko is a design by graphic designer and visual artist Marco Ugolini. "Biko is a new typeface is a geometric sans serif with a strong and yet friendly character," he says of his design. "The name is a tribute to Steve Biko: a South African anti-apartheid activist." Perfect for display, copy text and logos, it's available in regular, and black versions.



It's also totally free for use in personal projects, while you can purchase the font for 20 Euros for commercial use. So, what are you waiting for? Download Biko here.

Have you seen any inspirational free fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!