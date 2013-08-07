Topics

Font of the day: Brandon Grotesque

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Brandon Grotesque by HVD Fonts.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brandon Grotesque by HVD Fonts

Today's gorgeous design comes courtesy of Berlin-based type foundry HVD Fonts. Founded by Hannes von Döhren in 2005, the company produce high quality typefaces, Brandon Grotesque being a prime example.

Designed by Döhren, Brandon Grotesque is a sans serif type family of six weight plus matching italics. The team comment on the font on Behance: "Influenced by the geometric-style sans serif faces that were popular during the 1920s and '30s, the fonts are based on geometric forms that have been optically corrected for better legibility.

"Brandon Grotesque has a functional look with a warm touch. While the thin and the black weights are great performers in display sizes the light, regular and medium weights are well suited to longer texts. The small x-height and the restrained forms lend it a distinctive elegance."

Brandon Grotesque is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

Liked this? Read these!

What's been your favourite font of the day so far? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles