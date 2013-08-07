Font of the day: Brandon Grotesque

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brandon Grotesque by HVD Fonts

Today's gorgeous design comes courtesy of Berlin-based type foundry HVD Fonts. Founded by Hannes von Döhren in 2005, the company produce high quality typefaces, Brandon Grotesque being a prime example.

Designed by Döhren, Brandon Grotesque is a sans serif type family of six weight plus matching italics. The team comment on the font on Behance: "Influenced by the geometric-style sans serif faces that were popular during the 1920s and '30s, the fonts are based on geometric forms that have been optically corrected for better legibility.

"Brandon Grotesque has a functional look with a warm touch. While the thin and the black weights are great performers in display sizes the light, regular and medium weights are well suited to longer texts. The small x-height and the restrained forms lend it a distinctive elegance."

Brandon Grotesque is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

What's been your favourite font of the day so far? Let us know in the comments box below!