Font of the day: Brandon Text

Brandon Text by Hannes von Döhren

Today's typeface of choice is sans serif Brandon Text, created by type designer Hannes von Dohren. Available from MyFonts, Brandon Text is described as 'the companion of the famous Brandon Grotesque type family. It has a higher x-height than the Grotesque version and is optimized for long texts, small sizes and screens. Influenced by the geometric-style sans serif faces that were popular during the 1920s and 30s, the fonts are based on geometric forms that have been optically corrected for better legibility'.

Brandon Text is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

