Font of the day: Conifer

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Conifer by Ryan Keightley

Today's typeface of choice is Conifer, by designer Ryan Keightley. Available from HypeForType, Conifer is described as 'a blocky geometric sans serif font that adheres to strict grid rules in order to define its corner angles. Its seemingly rigid form is tempered by the soft, rounded corners, and fine notched details present at acute angles in the glyphs.

'Available in a clean solid and a varied, textured rough. The result is a rugged, retro typeface that is at home in fashion look books and wood-carved park signage alike'.

Conifer is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

