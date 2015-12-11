Font of the day: Fester

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Fester by Nawras Moneer

An uppercase, semi-condensed, sans serif typeface, Fester was created by graphic designer Nawras Moneer. "Its gentle, clean appearance makes it a suitable typeface for headlines, posters, titles and captions," he comments on Behance.

Fester is available to download over on Behance, all Raess asks for in return is a simple tweet.

