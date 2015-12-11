Topics

Font of the day: Fester

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Fester by Nawras Moneer, which is free in exchange for a tweet.

Fester by Nawras Moneer

An uppercase, semi-condensed, sans serif typeface, Fester was created by graphic designer Nawras Moneer. "Its gentle, clean appearance makes it a suitable typeface for headlines, posters, titles and captions," he comments on Behance.

Fester is available to download over on Behance, all Raess asks for in return is a simple tweet.

