Font of the day: Firefly

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Firefly by Sean Coady

Graphic designer Sean Coady is the man behind today's font of choice, Firefly. "To celebrate the success of my font Highbinder, I'm releasing the quirky hand drawn serif Firefly for free," he comments.

Firelfy is available to download for free over on Behance.

