Font of the day: FS Silas

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

FS Silas from Fontsmith

FS Silas, 'The enigmatic type’, is the newest typeface family to be launched by Fontsmith, and has been created in both sans and slab serif forms. In a press release, the Fontsmith team stated: "The central aim behind FS Silas was to create a versatile typographic toolkit. One that would enable brands to communicate with different voices, but as part of a unified design language."

You can purchase FS Silas over on the Fontsmith website.

