Font of the day: Gentona

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Gentona by Rene Bieder

Today's font of choice is Gentona by senior designer and art director Rene Bieder. "Designed for a wide range of applications, Gentona was intended to support the goals of contemporary design paired with a mostly Swiss oriented demand on typography – neutrality," Bieder explains.

"The result is a nine-weight neo-grotesque family ranging from sharp and fine thin cuts to muscle-bound and strong heavy weights. Gentona's confident and open shapes support legibility especially in small sizes while its alternative shapes and letterforms create flexibility. A wide range of typographic features like ligatures, alternative glyphs or fractions round up the whole family."

The Gentona download comes complete with 18 different fonts, currently available at the introductory price of $50 until 24th August 2013. So, what are you waiting for? Download Gentona here.

Have you seen any inspirational fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!