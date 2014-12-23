Font of the day: Gibbs

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Gibbs from Typetanic Fonts

Our typeface of choice today is Gibbs from font foundry Typetanic Fonts. Available from HypeforType, the design is described as 'a tough, sophisticated sans, named after maritime architect William Francis Gibbs and inspired by his greatest design, the record-breaking mid-century luxury liner SS United States.

'Taking various cues from the unique cast aluminum signs found on board, the result is truly transatlantic — somewhere in between industrial American vernacular lettering and the English humanist styles of Gill or Johnston. Both stylish and comfortable to read, and with an extensive list of OpenType features, Gibbs allows you to set quality type with ease at both text and display sizes'.

Gibbs is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

Like this? Read these!