Font of the day: Gist

Gist from Yellow Design Studio

An inline slab serif, Gist from Yellow Design Studio is a retro font with a modern vibe. Featuring 627 glyphs per weight, you can keep things simple with the base character or add some flair with ligatures, alternates and swashes. Also included are line layers for adding color to the inline areas. As a bonus, try Gist Light for free!

Gist is available to purchase from HypeForType, where you can currently take advantage of a 65 per cent discount on the full set of weights.

