Font of the day: Glaser Stencil

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Glaser Stencil by Milton Glaser and Rick Banks

Designed by the world renowned American illustrator and graphic designer, Milton Glaser, Glaser Stencil originally featured on a Camegie Hall poster created by Glaser back in 1967.

The bold weight was digitalised by many, however, the forgotten lighter weights have never been digitalised until now. In agreement with Milton Glaser himself, Glaser Stencil has been officially brought back to life by Rick Banks at Face37.

Glaser Stencil is available to purchase exclusively from HypeForType.

Liked this? Read these!