Font of the day: Graphique Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Graphique Pro by Ralph M. Unger

Originally created by Swiss designer Hermann Edenbenz in 1945, Graphique was digitally remastered and expanded by German type designer Ralph M. Unger for digital type company profonts.

Comprised of more than 400 characters including the complete Latin and Cyrillic glyph sets, the font is described by type foundry YouWorkForThem as a 'Caps-only font as outline shadow, very narrow, very economic, and thus, ideally suited for headlines, posters, signs, CD-covers, book titles and a lot more'.

Graphique Pro is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!