Font of the day: Henny Penny

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Henny Penny by Olga Umpeleva

Designed by Olga Umpeleva in 2012 for Google Web Fonts, Henny Penny is an offbeat display font, named in honour of the fairy-tale character chicken Henny Penny.

Offered by independent type studio Brown Fox, the team describes the design as "a friendly and playful decorative typeface. Its classical nature is successfully hidden behind its very informal structure: There is no common baseline, no common character size and no common slope of the letters. This makes the typeface very amusing. Henny Penny is a headline typeface for using in display typography. It may be used for children’s books, magazines and websites."

Download Henny Penny for free here.

