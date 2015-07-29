Font of the day: Hudson NY

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Designer Andrew Footit is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Hudson NY. "Hudson NY is a display font that gives you strong and bold typography with three different styles," he comments on MyFonts.

"Hudson NY is an adaptation and progression of Roper Font, and, like Roper font, it comes in regular and a press versions, giving the user some cool options when creating artwork. The golden thread that ties this family together is its American sports and college styling, it gives Hudson NY an authentic look but at the same time there is a modern approach to the character set."

Hudson NY is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 60 per cent discount on the entire family.

All images courtesy of Kurt Dee

