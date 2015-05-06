Font of the day: Into The Light

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free brush fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Into The Light by Joäo Paulo Pereira

Into The Light is a typeface created by Joäo Paulo Pereira with fluorescent sticks. The set consists of 27 letters, 10 numbers and one lightning bolt (obviously). They come in 3190x3190px RBG images with 300ppi, and all you gave to do to get hold of Into The Light for personal or commercial use is tweet.

You can download Into The Light for free over on Behance.

