Font of the day: J Scott Campbell Lower

J. Scott Campbell Lower by J Scott Campbell and John Roshell
If you're looking for a lowercase typeface for your next comic, look no further than J. Scott Campbell Lower. Published by Comicraft, here's the team's description of the playful design: 'Lowercase lettering is so-called because the characters that we know as lowercase were once kept in the bottom, shallow drawers of a type compositor's typecase.
'Not a lot of people know that, and we suspect superstar artist and Fairytale Fantasies calendar creator, J. Scott Campbell doesn't either – because even though we looked high and low, in every single one of his drawers, we still could not find a single example of Campbell ever writing in lowercase. But we begged him, we pleaded with him and, eventually we hyponotised him – and here's the font you'll find in J. Scott Campbell: Time Capsule from Image Comics! You're welcome'.
J. Scott Campbell Lower is available to purhcase over on MyFonts.
