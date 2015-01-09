Font of the day: Kino 40

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kino 40 from les83machines

Inspired by the handwritten style of old cinema, today's typeface Kino 40 comes from design studio les83machines. Kino 40 is available to download for free, for both personal and commercial use, all the team ask for in return is a simple tweet.

You can download Kino 40 for free over on Behance.

