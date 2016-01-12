Font of the day: Larry

Every day we choose a typeface from the best free fonts and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Larry by Emil Karl Bertell

Featuring probably the best name for a font we've come across in a long while, today's typeface of choice is Larry, created by designer Emil Karl Bertell. Available from HypeForType, Larry is described as: 'a smooth yet sturdy connected script with a polished vintage feeling. Larry is best used on creating smooth headlines, logos and posters for branding and packaging purposes'.

Larry is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from a discount on all weights.

