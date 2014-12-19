Font of the day: LoveChristmas

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

LoveChristmas by Vassil and Stella Katelieva

Looking for a font to accompany your Xmas designs? Then look no further than LoveChristmas by designers Vassil and Stella Katelieva. "Following the success of our Valentine inspired ornaments, Lovehearts, we decided to show our love for Christmas," Katelieva comments on MyFonts.

"With more than 170 hand drawn unique designs, LoveChristmas is the perfect choice for designing Christmas greeting cards and gift wraps as well as letter signatures and accessories."

LoveChristmas is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 30 per cent discount.

