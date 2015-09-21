Font of the day: Mirador

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Mirador by Rene Bieder

Kicking our fonts of the day posts this week is Mirador by type designer Rene Beider. "Mirador is a powerful neoclassical font family designed for various usages — ranging from editorial and corporate design to web, interaction and product design," Beider comments on Behance. "It is a contemporary take on high contrast typefaces that have never gone out of style — defined by elegance, tradition and timelessness.

"Although Mirador seems to be a display font at first glance, its proportions and design reveal a powerful and characteristic workhorse when set in smaller sizes. Mirador comes in 10 weights with matching italics. It is equipped with ligatures, a large set of alternative glyphs and many more opentype features.

Mirador is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 86 per cent discount.

