Font of the day: MTT Milano

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

MTT Milano by Mattia Bonanomi

We're welcoming the first of December in with this beautiful typeface MTT Milano, by Italian graphic designer Mattia Bonanomi. Available from MyFonts, MTT Milano is described as being "inspired by the Milanese typographic heritage and the Futurist movement that developed it. Drawn from scratch, it features ascendants and descendants slightly taller than what can usually be found in similar typefaces, in order to improve its elegance".

The design comes in five weights, from regular to black, MTT Milano is available to purchase via MyFonts.