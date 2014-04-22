Font of the day: Nord

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Nord by Alex Frukta and Vladimir Tomin

Nord is a new font created by Alex Frukta and Vladimir Tomin to celebrate the launch of the Nord Collective, their new motion graphics studio.

Free for both personal and commercial use, Nord is an OpenType font that comes in four weights - Bold, Light, Medium and Regular - and which included Cyrillic as well as Latin characters.

