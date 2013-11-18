Topics

Font of the day: Peep Show

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Peep Show by Vault49.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Peep Show by Vault49

Created exclusively for font shop HypeForType, Peep Show was developed by internationally award-winning design studio Vault49. "Inspired by our love for neon and diner signage, we jumped at the opportunity to make a modern day equivalent into a typeface for designers to use," the Vault49 team comments on HypeForType.

"In order to give as much flexibility as possible, Peep Show can broken down into a variety of versions depending your requirements, featuring separate fill colour, drop shadow and outlines to give you 3 fonts for the price of one. Enjoy! When purchasing Peep Show you will also receive a complimentary illustrator file containing all characters, perfect for large layout work!"

Peep Show is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...

