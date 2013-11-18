Font of the day: Peep Show

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Peep Show by Vault49

Created exclusively for font shop HypeForType, Peep Show was developed by internationally award-winning design studio Vault49. "Inspired by our love for neon and diner signage, we jumped at the opportunity to make a modern day equivalent into a typeface for designers to use," the Vault49 team comments on HypeForType.

"In order to give as much flexibility as possible, Peep Show can broken down into a variety of versions depending your requirements, featuring separate fill colour, drop shadow and outlines to give you 3 fonts for the price of one. Enjoy! When purchasing Peep Show you will also receive a complimentary illustrator file containing all characters, perfect for large layout work!"

Peep Show is available to purchase from HypeForType.

