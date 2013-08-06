Font of the day: Phantom

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Phantom by Frank Hemmekam

We featured Frank Hemmekam's free font Baron a couple of weeks ago, and its popularity has given him the motivation to release another download to the community.

Phantom is an uppercase display typeface with nine free weights. Described by Hemmekam as a 'trendy typefamily', it's totally FREE for personal use and commercial use. So, what are you waiting for? Download Phantom here.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What's been your favourite font of the day so far? Let us know in the comments box below!