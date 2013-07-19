Font of the day: Baron

As we're sure you know by now, here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography. And we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

From now on, we'll be running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Baron by Frank Hemmekam

Today's font of choice Baron is a new design by 18-year-old graphc design student Frank Hemmekam. "Baron is an free uppercase display typeface inspired by the classic sans serif font families," he says of his design. "This typeface is, because of his many alternative options and weights, perfect for usage in posters/logotypes and headlines."



Not only this is a gorgeous design, it's also totally FREE for use in both personal and commercial projects. So, what are you waiting for? Download Baron here.

Have you seen any inspirational font designs recently? Let us know in the comments!