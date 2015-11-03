Font of the day: Pilcrow

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Pilcrow by Satya Rajpurohit

Today's font of choice is Pilcrow, a Latin-script sans serif family. Its simple, utilitarian design is similar to forms found on street and highway signs around the world. Pilcrow is suitable for variety of print and digital projects, and is ideal for logos, headlines and much more.

Pilcrow is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

