Font of the day: Reef

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Reef by Gatis Vilaks and Evita Vilaka

Today's typeface of choice is Reef, by designers Gatis Vilaks and Evita Vilaka. "Reef is a bold, rounded font," Vilaks comments. "Its strength lies in its simplicity and construction. Every line is geometrically correct, lines are smooth and even with rounded corners."

Reef is available to download for free, with donations to the authors, as always, greatly appreciated.

