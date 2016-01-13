Font of the day: Roaster

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Roaster by Dustin Lee

Designer Dustin Lee is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Roaster. "Like sweet, fresh roasted espresso poured into a warmed ceramic cup in the early morning. Roaster has a rounded, handcrafted flavour with lots of alternatives," Lee comments. "A perfect font pair for branding and headings."

Roaster is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

