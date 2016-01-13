Topics

Font of the day: Roaster

Roaster by Dustin Lee

Designer Dustin Lee is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Roaster. "Like sweet, fresh roasted espresso poured into a warmed ceramic cup in the early morning. Roaster has a rounded, handcrafted flavour with lots of alternatives," Lee comments. "A perfect font pair for branding and headings."

Roaster is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

